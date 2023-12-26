Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $202.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

