BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBM. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.27.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

HBM opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.124424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

