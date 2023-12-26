Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

