Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.14. 900,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.