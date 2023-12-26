B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

