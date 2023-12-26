B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 4,744 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

