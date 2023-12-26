Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $331,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 770,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,371. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

