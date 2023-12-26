Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
ATHX stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
