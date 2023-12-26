Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athersys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 76,297 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 599.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

