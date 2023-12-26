Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.5% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $29,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,338,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,574,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average of $183.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

