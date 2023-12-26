Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

