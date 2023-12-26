ApeCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $661.47 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004123 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $661.47 million and approximately $87.30 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

