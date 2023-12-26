Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 15th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.21.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7572944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AND. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.86.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other news, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$384,000.00. In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock worth $2,285,986 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

