Analysts Set United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) PT at $8.33

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE UMC opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.97.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
