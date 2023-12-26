Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $2.86

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.86.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rent the Runway
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 1.2 %
RENT stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.00. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rent the Runway
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.