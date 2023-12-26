Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $2.86

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $120,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,620.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,983 shares of company stock valued at $331,878. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RENT stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.00. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

