Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $196.67

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

LNG opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.01. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,479.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

