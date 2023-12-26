Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

