Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 5.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 67.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.84. 240,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.08. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.