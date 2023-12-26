American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get American Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMSWA

American Software Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of American Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Software by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Software by 28.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in American Software by 65.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.