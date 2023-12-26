American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.47

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 3302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $698.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,468,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after purchasing an additional 534,557 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 946,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,436,000 after buying an additional 430,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 136.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 167,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

