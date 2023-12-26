Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the software’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Altair Engineering Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $83.29 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -396.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,504,884. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,300,457 shares of the software’s stock valued at $706,957,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock valued at $358,340,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,409,511 shares of the software’s stock valued at $150,739,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.