Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. 1,487,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,288. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

