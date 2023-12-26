Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.59. The stock had a trading volume of 371,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.89 and its 200 day moving average is $317.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $354.90.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

