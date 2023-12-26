Alta Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.