AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALVR

AlloVir Stock Performance

ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.