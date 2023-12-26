Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Cut by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862,503 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 86,940 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $91,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

