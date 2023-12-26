Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 4.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $128,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 45.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

