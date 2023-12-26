Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

