AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DWUS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 255.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.