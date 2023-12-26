AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.81. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 255.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $626,000.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

