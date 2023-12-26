Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $598.71. The stock had a trading volume of 271,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

