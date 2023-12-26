Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ACN traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $354.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.