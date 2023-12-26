56,307 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 4,804,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,534,617. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

