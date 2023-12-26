5,141 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 348,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.