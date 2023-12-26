41,366 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in GoodRx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 675,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 61,278 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In related news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 47,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.30. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. GoodRx’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.