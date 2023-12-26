41,006 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. TETRA Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. Benchmark started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.37. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

