Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Boosted by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.00. 991,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.