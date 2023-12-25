Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.64. 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

