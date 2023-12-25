Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,518 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,736. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

