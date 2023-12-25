Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 894,646 shares of company stock worth $122,517,332. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.