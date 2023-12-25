Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,429 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 56.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 74,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

