Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.28. 1,408,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,731. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

