Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 64,821 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249,810. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 605.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

