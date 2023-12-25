Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.87. 807,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

