Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,879 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. 26,740,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.