Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,027,175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 638,868 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,626.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 500,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 471,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 2,134,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.