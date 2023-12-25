Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

