Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.
WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.