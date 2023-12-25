Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

12/11/2023 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

11/8/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CTRA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

