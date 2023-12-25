Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,171,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033,693. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

