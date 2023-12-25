Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 5th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

