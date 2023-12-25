Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 86,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 337.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $169.52. 1,178,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

